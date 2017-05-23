Fayose Inaugurates Judicial Commission to Probe Fayemi’s Tenure

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday inaugurated a judicial commission to investigate all financial transactions and alleged fraud during the administration of former governor of the state and Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The governor said the probe panel headed by Justice Silas Bamidele Oyewole, was set up in compliance with the resolution of the State House of Assembly.

But the media aide of the minister, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, has described the action as “an exercise in futility.”

Oyebode, in a statement said Fayose’s action is at variance with the laws of the land which makes it illegal for anyone to entertain a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Part of the mandate of the panel is to: “Ascertain how much Ekiti State government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how they were disbursed; scrutinise the financial transactions of Ekiti between 2010 and 2014; find out the amount received on behalf of the state from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Modupe Alade also denied that the government is out to witch-hunt Fayemi for political gains. She said: “This is no witch-hunt because the state House of Assembly has invited Dr. Kayode Fayemi to clarify some issues such as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) funds, but he has refused to appear before the legislators.”

Oyebode added that: “It is obvious Governor Fayose is desperate to probe the administration of Dr. Fayemi for personal vendetta. But he is advised to be guided by the rule of law in the process.”



