Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose inaugurates panel to probe Fayemi’s tenure

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, yesterday inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate allegations of fraud against former governor of the state and current Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, John Kayode Fayemi. This was in compliance with the recent resolution of the State House of Assembly directing the governor to […]

Fayose inaugurates panel to probe Fayemi’s tenure

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.