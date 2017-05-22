Fayose inaugurates panel to probe Fayemi’s tenure

Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, yesterday inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate allegations of fraud against former governor of the state and current Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, John Kayode Fayemi. This was in compliance with the recent resolution of the State House of Assembly directing the governor to […]

Fayose inaugurates panel to probe Fayemi’s tenure

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

