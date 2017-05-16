Fayose Removes PDP Logo From Campaign Office, Billboards

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has adjusted his campaign strategies ahead of next year’s governorship election.

The Nation reports that Fayose removed the logo and name of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from his campaign office at Olora junction, Adebayo, Ado-Ekiti.

It was gathered the one storey building was repainted white, with every insignia of PDP removed.

Before repainting, the building had Fayose’s picture embossed on PDP logo with the inscription: “Fayose Our Leader, Architect of Modern Ekiti.”

The governor installed a billboard close to the gate of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), without the PDP name and logo.

The billboard, with Fayose’s portrait, reads: “Ekiti 2018: Support Continuity, Fayose Leads, We Follow. Again, It’s Going To Be 16-0.”

Equally, the mini signposts mounted on Ado-Ikere Road, bearing the logo and name of PDP alongside Fayose’s name, have been removed.

They were replaced with ones without PDP name and logo, but with Fayose’s pictures, and the statement: “Ni 2018, E Standby”, meaning “My People Be on Standby in 2018.”

Posters with the above inscription, which have no PDP logo, were pasted in Ado-Ekiti.

A source said the uncertainty hanging over PDP was responsible for the governor’s action.

“Fayose does not want to be caught unawares. Nobody knows how the PDP factional crisis will end. It will be suicidal for him to wait till the end of litigation at the Supreme Court,” The Nation quoted a source as saying.

Fayose is believed to be heading for the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the platform on which he is expected to anoint a successor for the 2018 governorship election.

His tenure will end on October 15, 2018, while the governorship poll will hold in about a year from now.

The battle for the soul of the PDP at the national level has shifted to the Supreme Court, which adjourned the case till May 25.

National Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff heads one faction, while the other, which Fayose belongs, is led by the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.

The suit between the William Ajayi faction recognised by an Ado-Ekiti Federal High Court and the Gboyega Oguntuase-led faction loyal to Fayose is before the Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti.

Neither the governor nor his media aide Lere Olayinka took their calls when contacted by SIGNAL for comments.

