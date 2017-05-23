Fayose seeks to stay in office beyond 2018

Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti, says before a governorship election is conducted in the state in 2018, the supreme court would have to state if he is eligible to complete his first tenure or not.

On May 3, the governor had said he would not run for elective office again.

Fayose was impeached when he was first elected governor of Ekiti in 2003.

His impeachment on impeachment on October 16, 2006 meant he still had seven months left in his first term.

The supreme court had held that the impeachment was illegal, null and void and he reserved the constitutional right to so contest the removal.

NAN reports that Fayose, while speaking at a public enlightenment programme, ‘Meet your governor in Ado Ekiti’ on Monday, Fayose explained that since his tenure had been adjudged by the apex to have been illegally truncated, he had no option than to approach the same court to seek interpretation of the judgement.

The governor further said that he was not bothered by the ongoing strike by fuel dealers in the state as he would not rescind his decision to stop further erection of filling stations in residential areas

He also expressed gratitude to the federal government for renaming the federal university, Oye Ekiti after the late Adeyinka Adebayo, a former military governor of western Nigeria.

TheCable

