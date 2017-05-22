Fayose seeks to complete aborted tenure
Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State said on Monday that he would contest in court his removal from office during his first term tenure. The governor spoke on his monthly public enlightenment programme, “Meet Your Governor in Ado Ekiti.
