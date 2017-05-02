Ex-FBI translator marries ISIS fighter she was ordered to investigate, court documents show – Fox News
Ex-FBI translator marries ISIS fighter she was ordered to investigate, court documents show
A former FBI translator with top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria in 2014 to marry an ISIS leader she was ordered to investigate, court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed. Daniela Greene served two years in prison for lying …
