Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FBN Holdings shareholders approve bank’s N7.18b total dividend – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

FBN Holdings shareholders approve bank's N7.18b total dividend
Guardian (blog)
Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, assured the shareholders of the bank's sustainability, noting that the bank, as a key component of the holding company, had taken cognizance of past events and the need to do things differently.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.