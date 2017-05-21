FC Ifeanyi Ubah wallop 3SC 3-0 in Ibadan

Coach Yaw Preko of FC Ifeanyi Ubah says he is excited with his team for opening the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) with an away victory. Preko expressed his joy after his side walloped their hosts, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) 3-0 on Sunday in Ibadan to take home the maximum three points at stake. He added that they exhibited what the team was capable of doing, noting that they had, from the beginning of the season, worked gradually to attain their current form.

