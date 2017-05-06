Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FC Midtjylland stops Stephen Odey deal due to age falsification

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Stephen Odey is at the center on an alleged age falsification scandal which reports claim have already put paid to his ambition of joining Danish football team, FC Midtjylland. An exclusive report on AOIFootball.com stated that Odey’s planned move to FC Midtjylland has collapsed due to age falsification. …

The post FC Midtjylland stops Stephen Odey deal due to age falsification appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.