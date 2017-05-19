FCC may sue DSS over lopsided recruitment – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
FCC may sue DSS over lopsided recruitment
NAIJ.COM
A report by The Punch indicates that the FCC would soon sue the DSS over the secret police recent lopsided recruitment which favoured the north. According to the report, the FCC has directed the DSS to submit its nominal roll for scrutiny and also …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!