FCMB Offers Free Banking Services to SMEs

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has introduced free banking transactions for a period of three months for its new customers operating in the SMEs segment.

With this, the operators would enjoy banking services without charges.

According to the bank, the offer was aimed at encouraging Nigerians to take active interest in entrepreneurship, while also assisting new and existing SMEs to overcome some of the challenges they usually face, especially at the take-off stage.

In a statement, the financial services provider explained that to qualify for the free three months banking incentive, an SME is required to open an FCMB Business Account and sign up for a business debit card at any of its over 200 branches spread across the country. The benefits of this value-added offering includes no banking charges on local transactions, free account maintenance and monthly flat charges, free cheque books, free printing of account statements and free bank drafts.

According to the Divisional Head, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, three months free banking from FCMB to SMEs was another demonstration of the bank’s value as a helpful financial institution committed to helping businesses to thrive in this challenging time.

“FCMB is committed to helping Nigerians and their businesses to succeed even in this challenging time. We support them with simple, easy to use transactional products and services that help them to manage their cash and collections efficiently while supporting them in their aspirations to build successful businesses,” he said.

While pledging that the bank would continue to develop solutions to support its customers, he urged SMEs to effectively position their operations by taking advantage of the unique opportunities in the FCMB free three months banking as a springboard to take their businesses to the next level.

“FCMB has continued to offer products, services and other incentives to stimulate and deepen such businesses in a sustainable manner.

“The lender is one of the top participating banks appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to drive the N220 billion Development Fund instituted by the apex regulatory institution to provide loans to SMEs,” the bank added.

