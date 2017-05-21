FCT Minister suspends chieftaincy appointments in Abuja

Muhammed Bello, Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has suspended all chieftaincy related appointments in traditional institutions in the territory. This is contained in a circular by FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr Babatope Ajakaiye, on Sunday. Ajakaiye added that the suspension was as a result of complaints, petitions and legal tussles among interested parties. The administration lamented […]

FCT Minister suspends chieftaincy appointments in Abuja

