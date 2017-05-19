FCTA suspends tenement rates collection

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA Friday approved the temporary suspension of Tenement Rates collection in FCT, just as it said that only the National Assembly has the constitutional role to prescribe rates to be paid on tenements in the FCT and not the administration.

According to the FCTA, the suspension became imperative against the backdrop that the government wants to sanitize and streamline the Tenement Rates collection process as well as ensure compliance with relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The directive to this effect was contained in a circular signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye where he drew attention to the constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly to prescribe rates to be paid on tenements in the FCT and disclosed that the FCTA was at the moment, liaising with the Legislative Body for the enactment of the requisite Act.

He noted that the process of property valuation and gazetting at the FCT Administration and FCT Area Council levels was on-going, while submissions from the Area Councils were being collated for onward transmission to the National Assembly.

The circular read, “This suspension is also in consonance with a resolution of the House of Representatives on the matter and decisions reached at a subsequent meeting with the leadership of the House Committee on FCT, held on Monday, 31st October, 2016, which are deemed to remain in force until the National Assembly concludes the enactment of the requisite legislation.

“The FCT Administration thus enjoined all stakeholders to be law-abiding and note the suspension of Tenement Rates collection in the FCT for strict compliance.”

The post FCTA suspends tenement rates collection appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

