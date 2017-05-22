FCTA to complete all abandoned projects – Minister

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, on Monday expressed the determination of the FCT Administration to complete all abandoned projects in the territory.

Bello made the assertion in Abuja at the first anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to him, for us in the FCT administration, the story has been that of excellence, particularly in terms of completion of all uncompleted projects.

“If you move around the city of Abuja today, what you see is free flow of traffic as a result of our efforts to complete hitherto abandoned road projects.

“It is important to note that for any project that is started and not completed that translates to not only a waste of resources but it also means that the citizens will not get the full benefit.

“We have also made the issue of staff welfare a priority by ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

“We are not unaware of the challenges which the area councils are facing in paying salaries of their workers, we always intervene to salvage the area councils.’’ Bello said.

The minister said the administration was working tirelessly to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the territory.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Council, Abdullahi Candido, urged the National Assembly and the FCT to make laws and policies that would promote IGR in the council.

Candido said as government establishment under law, the council believed in the rule of law and would continue to defend it as it related to revenue generation as stipulated by the constitution.

He said that this was necessary to enable the council to continue its right of collection of revenue within its jurisdiction.

The chairman pledged the council’s commitment to develop the area and improve the welfare of its workers.

“What we have done within this one year is to lay a solid foundation that will uphold the new AMAC we are trying to build.

“We are convinced that solid structure has been properly laid and in no distant time, the vision shall be clear,” he said.

He solicited the support and cooperation of residents, adding that his administration was committed to delivering to them the council of their dream.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rehabilitation of Jiwa Road to Gwagwa Palace and the construction of drainage and grading of Zaudna-Kba-Kagini road were among the projects inaugurated by AMAC Chairman.

The post FCTA to complete all abandoned projects – Minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

