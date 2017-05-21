FDI: OGFZA gets 35000htrs from Bayelsa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FDI: OGFZA gets 35000htrs from Bayelsa
Vanguard
Efforts by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, to fulfill its core mandate and play a key role in the Federal Government's drive for foreign direct investments, FDI, received a major boost, weekend, when the Bayelsa State Government announced …
OGFZA gets 35000-hectare from Bayelsa for free zone project
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!