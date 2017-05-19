Pages Navigation Menu

Fear grips Rivers community as gunmen kill youth leader

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Residents of Rumuolumeni, Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers have expressed apprehension over a possible breakdown of law and order following the alleged murder of a youth leader, Orowhuo Ishi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishi, who was the Chairman, Minikpiti Community Youth Association, was allegedly killed about 8.00pm on Thursday.

