FEC approves trade negotiations office for Nigeria

*introduces new “Yellow Card”

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – To streamline trade negotiations between Nigeria and other countries, the Federal Executive Council, FEC has given approval for the establishment of a central office.

The Council also approved the introduction of new International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) otherwise called Yellow Card for the country.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Wednesday edition of the meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okey Enalemah said that the establishment of central office was necessitated by the irregularities observed in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in trade related matters with investors.

Enalemah who spoke alongside the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole and the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Ameachi stated that the trade office would work hand-in-hand with the Economic Management Team, EMT, while his office would champion the processes.

The post FEC approves trade negotiations office for Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

