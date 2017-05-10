FEC meeting: Osinbajo reverts commencement time to 10am

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday reverted the time for the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC to 10am from 11am.

The usual time was 10am but was changed to 11 am by President Muhammadu Buhari after his return from London on medical vacation since March 10, 2019.

But having gone back to London for a medical follow-up on Sunday night, his Vice who is currently operating on an acting capacity reverted to 10am.

Osinbajo is currently presiding over the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the meeting later

