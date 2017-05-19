Pages Navigation Menu

FEC to review committee’s recommendation on minimum wage – Ngige

Posted on May 19, 2017

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), will review the report of the joint committee on national minimum wage on Wednesday. Ngige told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the 16-man panel had submitted its report to the main committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government […]

