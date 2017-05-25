Fed Govt sets up National Minimum Wage Committee

THE Federal Executive Council has approved a National Minimum Wage Committee to deliberate on an agreeable minimum wage.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige said the committee will be made up of 29 members.

According to him, the members will come from the organised Labour, Federal and state governments.

He said: “I am happy to let you know that government has approved the setting up of a national minimum wage committee comprising of 29 persons with a chairman and a secretary.

“Composition of this committee is that, the Federal Government will contribute five persons from the public sector, the state governors who are major stakeholder will contribute six governors, one from each geopolitical zone. Then the labour federations will present eight persons and the organised employers association represented by Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and Chamber of Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises will jointly produce eight persons. Government will appoint the Chair and the Secretary.”

Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma said the executive is still analysing and reviewing the 2017 Budget before it can be assented to.

On the recently released statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics, he said: “One of the things we discussed in Council was the GDP report for the first quarter, which was released yesterday by the NBS. We found the first quarter encouraging, even though during the first quarter, we are still in a recession.

“But we found it very encouraging as the best result for the past three or four quarters. And it is a sign that we are moving out of recession.

Interior Minister Abdulraman Dambazzau said the Council looked at prison congestion and how to reduce the congestion.

He said: “We looked at the criminal justice administration and some of the things we briefed the council are that most of the prisons are old. As a matter of fact, quite a number of them were built about 100 years ago. They are dilapidated and lack the platform for rehabilitation.

“The major problem is term of congestion and the issue of awaiting trials of inmates. Today, about 70 per cent of awaiting trials constitute the prisons inmates and 30 per cent of them are convicted.

“So, this is the situation. It gives a lot of stretch to the prisons system in terms of rehabilitation, feeding and providing other essential amenities. It also makes the general administration extremely difficult. So, we made some suggestions as how these problems can be tackled.

“About 200 of those inmates awaiting trials have been in prison for over 11 years. Quite a number of them have been in prison for about five to 10 years.”

Minister of State for Environment Usman Jubril said the council looked at the issue of afforestation and sustainable forest management.

“It subsequently approved the take-off of National Forest Trust Fund. You are probably aware that in the last five months, we suspended the issue of permit that would allow export semi-proceed woods out of the country.” he stated

