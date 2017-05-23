Fed Govt slams higher interest rate on tax debtors

The Federal Government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxes for this year.

The new interest rate was approved by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

According to the Minister, the new interest rate shall be five per cent over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Minimum Re-Discount Rate (MRR) for the year.

She explained that Section 32(1b) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2007 empowers her to approve the new interest rate.

Adeosun has therefore directed the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Fowler to commence the implementation of the new interest rate on all unpaid taxes from July 1, 2017.

The minister said the review of interest rates on unpaid taxes was one of the necessary measures adopted by the Federal Government to enhance tax compliance, minimise evasion and deter late payments.

“Majority of Nigerian tax payers (PAYE) have taxes deducted automatically. However, those who do not and are required to file their taxes like companies and business enterprises, must understand that there are financial consequences for late payments.

“This will support our efforts to ensure that people pay their taxes promptly, thus providing a sustainable source of revenue to the government to finance infrastructure and other projects,” Mrs. Adeosun said.

Mrs Adeosun had, during the Finance Ministers’ meeting convened by the G24 Group at the 2017 International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, stressed the need for the country to embark on aggressive tax revenue generation in order to drive economic growth.

She had emphasised that with a tax to GDP ratio of only six per cent, one of the lowest levels in the world, the country had to intensify effort at tax collection in order to build a sustainable revenue base that will deliver inclusive growth.

She stated that the focus of the federal government in 2017 was to improve tax revenue through ensuring voluntary compliance with tax laws.

The post Fed Govt slams higher interest rate on tax debtors appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

