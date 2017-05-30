Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stolen, diverted public funds must be accounted for — Osinbajo – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Stolen, diverted public funds must be accounted for — Osinbajo
Vanguard
ABUJA—Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said, yesterday, that public resources that were looted in the past few years in the country would be accounted for by those involved. Osinbajo stated this in a nationwide broadcast to mark the second …
Anyone who can afford N30,000 will be able to own a house – OsinbajoNAIJ.COM
N-SIP: FG Empowers 1.6m People, Promises To Scale Up ProgrammeNTA News
Anyone earning N30,000 can own a house under Buhari's administration – OsinbajoYNaija
The Nation Newspaper –Premium Times –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.