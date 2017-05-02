Federal agency shielding Jonathan’s aide from prosecution – DSS – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Federal agency shielding Jonathan's aide from prosecution – DSS
Daily Trust
A federal agency is protecting former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Kingsley Kuku, from prosecution, Nigeria's secret service said. A top official of the Department of State Security (DSS) told Daily Trust Monday that Kuku, who was presidential …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!