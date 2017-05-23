Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria recruitment 2017 – Is it a rumour? – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria recruitment 2017 – Is it a rumour?
NAIJ.COM
The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria recruitment has refuted an online rumour going round with the information that the Authority is presently recruiting into the Nigerian airlines staff. Application for FAAN. FAAN Recruitment.
Nigeria: UN trains airport officers on counter terrorism
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!