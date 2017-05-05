Federal Civil Servants Threaten To Down Tools Over Unpaid N200 Billion Salaries – Nigeria Today
|
Federal Civil Servants Threaten To Down Tools Over Unpaid N200 Billion Salaries
Nigeria Today
The Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN) of Nigeria has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the federal government fails to address the non-payment of their N200 billion promotion, salaries and death remunerations. The resolution …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!