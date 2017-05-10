Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal government launches 10-year Agricultural Sector Food Security and Nutrition Strategy

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 10-year Agricultural Sector Food Security and Nutrition Strategy to combat malnutrition and food insecurity in the country has been launched by the Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, expressed regret over the alarmingly poor level of food safety in the country. Ogbeh, represented by …

The post Federal government launches 10-year Agricultural Sector Food Security and Nutrition Strategy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.