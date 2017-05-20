Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Government renames University after Late General Adeyinka Adebayo

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has been re-named Adeyinka Adebayo University, after the late military governor of the defunct  Western Region. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made this known on Saturday at the funeral service held for the late elder statesman at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti. According to Osinbajo, the resolve to honour the late general was […]

