Federal Government renames University after Late General Adeyinka Adebayo

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has been re-named Adeyinka Adebayo University, after the late military governor of the defunct Western Region. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made this known on Saturday at the funeral service held for the late elder statesman at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti. According to Osinbajo, the resolve to honour the late general was […]

