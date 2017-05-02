Federal Government to Invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed in Lagos on Tuesday that the Federal Government will invite the newly crowned unified World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, to the country. He said the government had congratulated Joshua, who recently defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified World Heavyweight Champion. The minister said […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

