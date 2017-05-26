Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Govt. set to shut down five foreign missions

Posted on May 26, 2017

Five foreign missions is set to be shut down by the Federal Government as part of measures to cut the cost of maintaining its 119 missions worldwide. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in Abuja on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the current administration in the past two …

