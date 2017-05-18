Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal govt to maintain petrol price at N145 per litre – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Federal govt to maintain petrol price at N145 per litre
NAIJ.COM
The minister of state for petroleum resources Ibe Kachikwu has said the federal government has promised Nigerians that it would maintain the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N145 per litre. The minister made this known at the Rain Oil

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.