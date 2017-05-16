Federal High Court grants former Niger State governor bail of N200m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arraigned former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu, in a Federal High Court, Abuja, on eight counts of money laundering. Aliyu was arraigned alongside his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, while both were admitted to bail in the sum of N200m each, with two sureties each in …

