Federal Polytechnic Bida 2017/2018 HND Admission Form Is Out

This is to notify the general public and interested applicants that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following programmes tenable at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in 2017/2018 Academic Session. TWO YEAR FULL TIME HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND) PROGRAMMES A) SCHOOL OF APPLIED AND NATURAL SCIENCES Department of Biological Sciences i) …

The post Federal Polytechnic Bida 2017/2018 HND Admission Form Is Out appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

