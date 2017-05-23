Federal, state and local government share N415.730b in May

The federal, state and local government areas have‎ shared N415.730 billion for the month of May, the Accountant General, Ahmed Idris had disclosed. Giving the breakdown, the AGF stated have‎ N177,000 billion was realized from mineral, while non mineral revenue was N96,410billion. According to him, net statutory allocation was shared according to the sharing formular […]

Federal, state and local government share N415.730b in May

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

