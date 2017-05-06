Federal University Dutse College Of Medical Science Resource Verification Date Announced.

This is to inform students of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) who are in the College of Medical and Health Sciences resource department that verification holds on 9th May,2017. Accreditation starts 3rd week of May The Vice- Chancellor Federal University Dutse, Professor Fatima Batul Mulchtar has said that the resource verification for the College of …

