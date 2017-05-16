Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Gusau Expels 2 & Rusticates 15 Over Exam Misconduct.

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Something happened in The Federal University Gusau in Zamfara, as the institution rusticated 15 students and expelled two others over examination misconduct. This is to warn other students against such act. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Magaji Garbage, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while inspecting ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation …

The post Federal University Gusau Expels 2 & Rusticates 15 Over Exam Misconduct. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.