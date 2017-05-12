Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Suspends VC Over Alleged Fraud.

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) suspends Vice-Chancellor. The Federal Ministry of Education has suspended the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, over alleged criminal charges against him by the Economic for Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Prof. Oyewole was arraigned last November 24 at a State high court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun …

