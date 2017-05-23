Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Otuoke, Dutsin-ma & Kashere Under EFCC Investigation.

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal University Otuoke and three other Universities are been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)    over the take-off grants released to them by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who made this known while inaugurating the 7-man probe panel to the 12 new Federal …

The post Federal University Otuoke, Dutsin-ma & Kashere Under EFCC Investigation. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.