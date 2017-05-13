Federation election: Oyedeji wants dedicated contenders only

As various contenders gear up for the forth coming Sports federation elections, former D’Tigers Captain Olumide Oyedeji has advised those with selfish interest to back out as sports in the country needs people with passion who are ready to serve than crave over benefits.

Nigeria according to him boasts of men and women talented enough to do the nation proud at any level of competition noting however that distraction bothering on selfishness, desperation and pull him down syndrome must be thrown out of the window if the nation is to achieve her full potentials.

“We just have to dump selfish interest, come together for the good of the game. We must realise that if it is my turn today, it could be yours tomorrow.

If you desire to serve, you don’t destroy the system you wish to serve completely just because you are not at the helm. Consolidation should be the watchword,” he submitted.

Oyedeji who led Nigeria to her first ever AfroBasket trophy in Tunisia 2015, opined that if distractions are put aside and commitment and unity of purpose embraced by all, sports in the Nigeria will be the better for it.

Oyedeji who began his career with Ebun comets 21 years ago has starred for over 25 clubs in the course of his career including Orlando Magic, Seoul Thunders, and Beijing Ducks among others.

Sports Federation elections have been scheduled for May 30 with inauguration of National sports Federation Board billed for June 27.

The post Federation election: Oyedeji wants dedicated contenders only appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

