Federation elections:Dalung asks contestants to abide by guidelines

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports on Tuesday advised all contestants in the national sports federations elections to abide by the guidelines. Dalung gave the advised in a statement signed by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media, to the minister. He said that the guidelines were adopted by stakeholders of the various sports and the…

