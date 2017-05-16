Fela Kuti Afrobeat legend to be inducted into Hard Rock Music Memorabilia Collection – Pulse Nigeria
Fela Kuti Afrobeat legend to be inducted into Hard Rock Music Memorabilia Collection
His sons Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti to perform live at induction ceremony, Fela's costumes to join Hardrock's collection. Published: 56 minutes ago , Refreshed: 11 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Fela Kuti to be inducted into the Hard Rock …
Hard Rock Cafe to honour Fela Anikulapo Kuti
