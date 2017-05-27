…felicitates with Muslims on commencement of Ramadan

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has felicitated with the entire Muslim community in Nigeria as they join other faithfuls across the world to commence Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer.

The Acting President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, implored Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements; private and public.

He appealed to all Nigerians especially Muslims to also use the period of Ramadan for reflection on our national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them.

Being a period of spiritual perseverance, temperance, introspection and retrospection with the Almighty Allah, the Acting President urged Muslims to use the Ramadan to renew their commitments to the virtues of love and peace taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and also work towards achieving them.

While calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the nation in general, Prof. Osinbajo urged Muslim faithfuls to also remember the less privileged in the society during the special period and wishes all Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

The post …felicitates with Muslims on commencement of Ramadan appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

