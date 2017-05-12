Felix Brych appointed Champions League final referee

German Felix Brych has been appointed referee for next month’s UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 3 June.

Brych, who has been an international match official since 2007, has taken charge of five UEFA Champions League fixtures this season – including the round of 16 first leg between Porto and Juve – as well as the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Anderlecht and Manchester United.

Read Also: All you need to know about Ajax v Man United

The 41-year-old was part of last summer’s UEFA EURO 2016 refereeing team. He was the man in the middle for the Sweden-Belgium and England-Wales group stage games as well as the quarter-final between Poland and Portugal.

Brych was also the referee for the 2014 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Benfica in Turin.

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Assistants: Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp (both GER)

Fourth official: Milorad Mažić (SRB)

Additional assistants: Bastian Dankert, Marco Fritz (both GER)

Reserve assistant referee: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

The post Felix Brych appointed Champions League final referee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

