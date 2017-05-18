Female bomber kills soldiers at military checkpoint in Borno

Two soldiers have been killed in a suicide attack at a military checkpoint in Konduga, Borno State, the police said on Thursday. The female suicide bomber, according to a statement by the spokesman of the police in Borno state, Victor Isuku, detonated the explosive strapped on her at a military checkpoint just in front of […]

