Female footballer banned for beating opponent

A female footballer has been banned for life for repeatedly punching an opponent in the head during a match.

Silvija Sekacic, from Bosnia, beat up opposition player Adnu Ljubanovic during a match between her team Zeljeznicar and Mladost last month.

She has now been banned from playing in any match hosted byFootball Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina for life after an official review.

Sekacic remained unrepentant after, posting a photo of herself squaring up like a boxer with the caption ‘a light red card,’ local media reported.

Photos show Sekacic sitting on her opponent and raining blows down on her until her teammates come running to her aid.

A statement on behalf of Mladost said: ‘What words can you use to describe this act and yet stay polite?

‘It is enough to say this kind of behaviour has nothing to do with common sense. People like Silvija don’t belong in football and she deserves to be suspended for life.’

The disciplinary committee of Bosnia-Herzegovina football association called the incident a ‘serious offence’ in their ruling.

