Female soldier beats policewoman comatose in Lagos

By Joseph Undu

LAGOS—A policewoman attached to Makinde Police Division, Oshodi area of Lagos, yesterday afternoon, received the beating of her life after a female soldier engaged her in a fight, at Oshodi, opposite NAFDAC office.

A police source that spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said the police traffic warden was on official duty when she was assaulted by the military woman, adding “as we speak, the policewoman is in coma in an undisclosed hospital.

“The case of assault has been reported to Police Command Headquarters for further investigation.”

Although nobody knew what exactly transpired between the women, an eyewitnesses said there was an argument between the two female officers, who were both in their uniforms, which later resulted to an outburst.

Meanwhile, soldiers descended on this reporter, beat him up, tore his clothes and seized his phone as he tried to talk to the fighters and snap pictures of the incident.

He dashed across the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, but the military men went after him, hitting him all over his body, until a courageous motorcyclist sped off with him.

