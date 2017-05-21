Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Falana urges Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to sign the 2017 Budget

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has been advised by human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana  not to sign the 2017 budget because the figure of the budget has been illegally increased by the National Assembly. He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not competent to sign the appropriation bill into law because he is on …

The post Femi Falana urges Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to sign the 2017 Budget appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.