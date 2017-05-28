Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Ghanaian school

Oluwaremilekun who just graduated from Lincoln Community School – an international college preparatory school in Accra, Ghana and the only child from former Minister for Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode’s marriage to Regina-Hanson Amonoo in 1997, has been celebrated by her dad, who disclosed she will be having her University education in the United States. Femi Fani-Kayode who […]

The post Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Ghanaian school appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

