Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates daughter, Remilekun as she graduates from Ghanaian school

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News | 0 comments

Oluwaremilekun who just graduated from Lincoln Community School – an international college preparatory school in Accra, Ghana and the only child from former Minister for Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode’s marriage to Regina-Hanson Amonoo in 1997, has been celebrated by her dad, who disclosed she will be having her University education in the United States. Femi Fani-Kayode who […]

