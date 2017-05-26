Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode Lambasts Chris Ngige Over Marginalization Comment About Igbos

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted the minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Chris Ngige over his recent comment about Igbos Marginalization in Nigeria.

In an interview with THISDAY, the minister said Igbo people should not complain about being treated as minority because they never invested in President Buhari’s campaign neither did they vote for him.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Ngige said

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.