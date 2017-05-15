Femi Fani Kayode re-arraigned by EFCC before the court

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arraigned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court. Mr. Fani-Kayode, who was part of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election campaign, was rearraigned alongside Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance on a 17-count charge of money …

The post Femi Fani Kayode re-arraigned by EFCC before the court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

