Femi Fani-Kayode: The Ringing of Coup Bells and a Cause for Deep Concern

The following article was published on Femi Fani-Kayode‘s Facebook Page on Thursday, May 18, 2017. ** I am very worried now. Ever since 1966 the northern ruling class has ALWAYS effected a coup d’etat whenever they feel sufficiently threatened with the loss of power. The only time that they failed to do this, to their […]

The post Femi Fani-Kayode: The Ringing of Coup Bells and a Cause for Deep Concern appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

